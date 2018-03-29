Red Sox's Chris Sale: Confirmed for Thursday's start

Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Sale (hip) will be good to go for Thursday's Opening Day start against Tampa Bay, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Sale suffered a bruised hip during his final spring training outing but was able to toss an aggressive bullpen session Monday without experiencing any issues. The left-hander shouldn't have any limitations heading into Thursday's start. During his first season with Boston in 2017, he logged a 2.90 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 308:43 K:BB over 32 starts.

