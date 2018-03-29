Red Sox's Chris Sale: Confirmed for Thursday's start
Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Sale (hip) will be good to go for Thursday's Opening Day start against Tampa Bay, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Sale suffered a bruised hip during his final spring training outing but was able to toss an aggressive bullpen session Monday without experiencing any issues. The left-hander shouldn't have any limitations heading into Thursday's start. During his first season with Boston in 2017, he logged a 2.90 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 308:43 K:BB over 32 starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to make Opening Day start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: X-rays come back clean•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to start Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Diagnosed with hip contusion•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Precautionary exit to Saturday's game•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...