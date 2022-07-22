Sale (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday.
Sale was diagnosed with a broken left pinky finger Monday and has been ruled out for at least a month. Given that news, his move to the injured list was a formality to clear a roster spot. Brayan Bello was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in the corresponding move.
