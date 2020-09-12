site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-chris-sale-playing-catch | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Playing catch
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sale (elbow) has been playing catch for the past week, Ian Browne of the MLB.com reports.
Boston manager Ron Roenicke received positive reports about Sale, the left-hander who underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of March. He's not expected to return until mid-season 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read