Red Sox's Chris Sale: Shooting for 90 pitches

Sale is expected to push for 90 pitches in his start Wednesday against the Orioles, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale, who threw 73 pitches and 3.1 innings in his last start against Cleveland, will pitch the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Red Sox have gradually increased Sale's workload since the left-hander returned from a second stint on the disabled list due to shoulder soreness. There have been no setbacks, but Sale's fastball velocity was at 93.5 mph in his previous start while his season average is 96.2 mph, per BrooksBaseball.net.