Vazquez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over Baltimore.

Vazquez made the most of his lone hit, blasting a fastball from reliever Evan Phillips straight into left center field. It was Vazquez's sixth homer of the season and eventually iced the game for Boston. This homer pushed Vazquez's hitting streak to three games, and the backstop has been one of Boston's most reliable hitters of late -- he has hit safely in seven of the team's last 10 games with a .292 average (12-for-41) in that span.