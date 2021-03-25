Vazquez has been scratched from Thursday's spring lineup against the Twins for an undisclosed reason, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox didn't provide a reason for Vazquez's removal, but he was scratched from the lineup minutes before first pitch Thursday. Jett Bandy served as the backstop in his place, and it's not yet clear whether Vazquez will miss additional time.
