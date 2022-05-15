Vazquez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
He is hitting .250/.344/.357 with zero home runs and zero steals in nine games this month. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting again Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Resting for day game•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets Tuesday off•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Wednesday•