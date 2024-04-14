Criswell took a no-decision Saturday versus the Angels, permitting two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

Taylor Ward's two-run blast in the third inning represented the lone damage off Criswell. He needed 83 pitches to cover his four frames, which kept him from going long enough to qualify for a victory. Criswell is slated to receive at least one more start while Nick Pivetta (elbow) recuperates, and it's currently lined up to be against the Guardians.