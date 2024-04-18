Criswell is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Brennan Bernardino in Thursday's game against the Guardians, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Criswell joined the Boston rotation last weekend against the Angels as a replacement for Nick Pivetta (elbow) and gave up two earned runs over four innings in his Red Sox debut. The right-hander will remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future, but he'll be deployed in bulk relief with the hope that the arrangement generates more favorable results. Expect Bernardino to work no more than an inning or two before giving way to Criswell.