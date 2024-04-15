Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that he's considering a bullpen game Thursday versus the Guardians rather than starting Criswell, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

It's Criswell's turn, and while he could still pitch multiple innings Thursday, it might not be as a traditional starter. Cora noted that who ultimately starts Thursday will depend on who is needed in relief over the next few days. Criswell allowed two runs over four innings in a start against the Angels on Saturday.