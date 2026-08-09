Mariners' Cooper Criswell: In midst of throwing progression

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said July 31 that Criswell (shoulder) has resumed a throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Hollander didn't go into many specifics regarding where Criswell stood in his throwing progression beyond noting that he was about a week behind fellow reliever Matt Brash (lat), who had yet to resume throwing off a mound as of the July 31 update. With that in mind, Criswell looks like he's still limited to playing catch for the time being, so his return from the injured list wouldn't appear to be imminent. Criswell went on the shelf June 9 after being diagnosed with a right shoulder strain.