Criswell (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Guardians, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings.

Criswell was impressive in his second start this year, as he held the Guardians scoreless through five innings while throwing just 72 pitches en route to his first victory. The 27-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.38 on the season with a 1.15 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings. The Red Sox will likely continue to stretch out Criswell as a starter with Brayan Bello (lat), Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Garrett Whitlock (oblique) all on the IL. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Giants early next week.