Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Mops up Sunday's loss

Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth inning of Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Rays.

Kimbrel needed the work desperately as he hadn't pitched since Aug. 18. The Red Sox are currently sliding, having lost six of their last eight games, so there haven't been many save opportunities. The silver lining is that the closer has performed much better recently. After an ugly six-game stretch from late July to early August, in which he blew two saves and had an 8.53 ERA, Kimbrel has pitched four consecutive scoreless outings.