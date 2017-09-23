Play

Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 34th save of 2017 on Friday

Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning on one hit to earn his 34th save of the season Friday against the Reds.

Kimbrel was protecting a one-run lead, and despite giving up a hit, was able to close out the contest on just eight pitches. With a microscopic 1.36 ERA on the season, he continues to be one of the elite closers in the majors.

