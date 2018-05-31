Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Snags another save Wednesday
Kimbrel picked up his 18th save of the season Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning.
Kimbrel looked like he was going to get the night off with the Red Sox up 6-2 heading into the final frame, but he was called upon after Brian Johnson allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base. The right-hander issued a leadoff walk to load the bases before serving up a two-run double to Kendrys Morales. Both of the runs were charged to Johnson, while Kimbrel sat down the next three batters in order to preserve the win and his ERA. He now owns an impressive 2.16 ERA and 34:6 K:BB across 25 innings of relief this season and has converted nine straight save chances.
