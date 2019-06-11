Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Hernandez will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez will stand in as the fifth starter for Boston after he was scratched from his scheduled outing at Double-A Portland over the weekend. He's made one appearance in the big leagues this season, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out four April 23 against the Tigers. The Red Sox will officially recall Hernandez closer to first pitch.
