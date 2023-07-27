Hernandez was released by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hernandez never pitched for the O's after being acquired from the Red Sox in January. He did post a 2.96 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 27.1 frames at Triple-A Norfolk, although that came with his usual control problems with 19 walks. Some team will take another shot on his big left-handed arm, but it surely would be on a minor-league deal.