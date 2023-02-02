Hernandez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hernandez had been acquired from the Red Sox last month but lost his spot on the 40-man roster when the O's traded for Cole Irvin. He'll be in major-league camp this spring as a non-roster invitee. Hernandez has a robust 32.3 percent strikeout rate in his major league career but has been held back by a 17.7 percent walk rate.