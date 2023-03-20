Hernandez was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Orioles on Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez made just two Grapefruit League appearances, allowing four runs and walking three over 1.1 innings. He'll head to Triple-A Norfolk and attempt to win a spot back on the 40-man roster.
