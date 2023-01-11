The Orioles acquired Hernandez from the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Baltimore designated first baseman Lewin Diaz for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Hernandez, a 26-year-old lefty reliever. With a 32.3 percent strikeout rate over his 91 career MLB appearances, Hernandez's upside is easy to recognize, but an inability to keep free passes in check prevented him from claiming a notable role in Boston's bullpen over the last few years. Hernandez's 17.7 percent walk rate is the worst mark among all pitchers in the majors with at least 80 inning pitched since the start of the 2019 season.