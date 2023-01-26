Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
Cole Irvin, just acquired from the Athletics, will take over the 40-man roster spot that Hernandez once occupied. Hernandez flashed impressive stuff in the early part of his tenure with the Red Sox, but they shipped him off to the O's earlier this month in exchange for cash. And now he's back in DFA limbo.
More News
-
Orioles' Darwinzon Hernandez: Stays in AL East with O's•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: DFA'd by Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Returns to majors•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Back in big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent to minors•