The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Boston optioned right-hander Josh Winckowski to the minors following Sunday's loss to Toronto to open up room on the 28-man active roster and in the bullpen for Hernandez. The southpaw struggled mightily across multiple stints in the majors earlier this season, covering 6.2 innings in total over his seven appearances while allowing 16 earned runs on 14 hits and eight walks.

