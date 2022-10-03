The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Boston optioned right-hander Josh Winckowski to the minors following Sunday's loss to Toronto to open up room on the 28-man active roster and in the bullpen for Hernandez. The southpaw struggled mightily across multiple stints in the majors earlier this season, covering 6.2 innings in total over his seven appearances while allowing 16 earned runs on 14 hits and eight walks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Back in big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent to minors•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Recalled by Boston•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Out with torn meniscus•