Hernandez was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday.
After the Red Sox made the signing of Justin Turner official Friday, Hernandez needed to be booted off the 40-man to make room on the roster. After a solid 2021 campaign, Hernandez struggled to get things going in 2022, recording a 5.73 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 33 Triple-A innings. The majors were even more unkind to Hernandez last year, as he allowed 16 earned runs over just 6.2 frames. Until he can show signs of improvement, he will most likely remain in the minors.
