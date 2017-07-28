Red Sox's David Price: Likely scratch Friday

Price is a "likely" scratch for his Friday start due to the same forearm issue from spring, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

This expands on a previous speculation by The Boston Globe's Dan Shaugnessy about his elbow woes resurfacing. It doesn't look like Price will take this scheduled rotation turn against the Royals, and the Red Sox will want to be as careful as possible with one of their top starting pitchers during their chase for a postseason berth. We'll have more when the Red Sox name a replacement starter and determine what happens next with Price.