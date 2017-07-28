Red Sox's David Price: Likely scratch Friday
Price is a "likely" scratch for his Friday start due to the same forearm issue from spring, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
This expands on a previous speculation by The Boston Globe's Dan Shaugnessy about his elbow woes resurfacing. It doesn't look like Price will take this scheduled rotation turn against the Royals, and the Red Sox will want to be as careful as possible with one of their top starting pitchers during their chase for a postseason berth. We'll have more when the Red Sox name a replacement starter and determine what happens next with Price.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Elbow an issue again?•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Clobbered by Halos•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Tosses eight scoreless in victory•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Turns in quality start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Avoids injury Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits with possible finger injury Tuesday•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...