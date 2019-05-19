Red Sox's David Price: Will face limit in Monday's start
Price (elbow) is expected to be available for around five or six innings in his scheduled start Monday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
While Price gained clearance to return from the 10-day injured list after his left elbow checked out fine following a bullpen session Friday, the Red Sox plan to restrict his workload in his first outing since May 2. In essence, Monday's start will function as a de facto rehab outing for Price, who shouldn't face any significant restrictions in his subsequent turns. After taking on Toronto, Price will line up for his second start of the week next Saturday in Houston.
