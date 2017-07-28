Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket
Marrero was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
The club activated Eduardo Nunez prior to Friday's game against the Royals while optioning Marrero as a corresponding move. During 58 games at the big-league level this season, Marrero has hit .212/.258/.318 with three home runs and 23 RBI. He will likely rejoin the team in the near future, but Nunez and Rafael Devers project to scoop up all the playing time at the hot corner moving forward.
