Smith will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday versus Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Smith was originally scheduled to have Wednesday off, but he will now step in with Garrett Cooper battling a shoulder injury. Smith is slashing just .182/.224/.234 through 58 plate appearances this season, though he has recorded a base hit in six of his last eight games.
