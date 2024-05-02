Smith started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Smith is the latest through the revolving door that is first base on Boston's roster. He was signed earlier in the day and made his debut for the Red Sox. With Triston Casas (ribs) on the 60-day injured list, the Red Sox have added two new first baseman over the last week -- Smith and Garrett Cooper (wrist). Once the righty-hitting Cooper is ready, a job share between him Smith (a lefty) seems likely. Bobby Dalbec is also around.