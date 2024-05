Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Even with the Rays bringing a right-hander (Ryan Pepiot) to the hill, the lefty-hitting Smith will find himself on the bench in the series finale. Smith has mustered a lowly .460 OPS since signing with Boston earlier this month, and he looks like he could soon be in danger of losing out on a regular spot in the lineup if he doesn't show improvement.