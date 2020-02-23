Play

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moves to 60-day IL

Pedroia (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The move guarantees Pedroia won't rejoin the Red Sox for the first two months of the season, but that's hardly a surprise after it was announced he would continue recovering at home instead of reporting to spring training. The veteran second baseman has appeared in only nine games over the last two seasons and suffered another setback with his surgically-repaired left knee in January, so the Red Sox and fantasy owners alike shouldn't be depending on his contributions in 2020.

