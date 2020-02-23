Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moves to 60-day IL
Pedroia (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The move guarantees Pedroia won't rejoin the Red Sox for the first two months of the season, but that's hardly a surprise after it was announced he would continue recovering at home instead of reporting to spring training. The veteran second baseman has appeared in only nine games over the last two seasons and suffered another setback with his surgically-repaired left knee in January, so the Red Sox and fantasy owners alike shouldn't be depending on his contributions in 2020.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Staying home for spring training•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Suffers another setback•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Joins team for visit•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Stuck in holding pattern•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Contemplating retirement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...