Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Staying home for spring training
Interim manager Ron Roenicke said that Pedroia (knee) won't be reporting to spring training Monday with the rest of the Red Sox's position players, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia's availability for the start of the season was already in significant doubt after he experienced another setback with his surgically repaired left knee in January, so it's not surprising that he'll remain at home while he continues to recover. The 36-year-old has no timeline for a return, and his career could be over if he decides another arduous rehab program isn't worth the aggravation. Boston likely isn't counting on Pedroia to contribute in 2020, with the organization instead viewing Jose Peraza and Michael Chavis as the main candidates for reps at second base this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Suffers another setback•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Joins team for visit•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Stuck in holding pattern•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Contemplating retirement•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moves to 60-day injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...