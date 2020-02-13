Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Staying home for spring training

Interim manager Ron Roenicke said that Pedroia (knee) won't be reporting to spring training Monday with the rest of the Red Sox's position players, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia's availability for the start of the season was already in significant doubt after he experienced another setback with his surgically repaired left knee in January, so it's not surprising that he'll remain at home while he continues to recover. The 36-year-old has no timeline for a return, and his career could be over if he decides another arduous rehab program isn't worth the aggravation. Boston likely isn't counting on Pedroia to contribute in 2020, with the organization instead viewing Jose Peraza and Michael Chavis as the main candidates for reps at second base this season.