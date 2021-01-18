Pedroia (knee) is not planning a comeback, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox and Pedroia are in a bit of an awkward situation. The highly-respected veteran is still under contract for another season and is taking up a spot on the team's 40-man roster, forcing Boston to drop other players to complete their offseason moves. Chronic knee troubles have limited him to a total of just nine games over the last three years, however, causing him to step away from the team in May of 2019. There's been no resolution to his situation thus far, but with the 37-year-old seemingly no closer to contemplating a return to action, one could be coming soon.
