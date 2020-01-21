Play

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Suffers another setback

Pedroia suffered a significant setback with his left knee, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The veteran's availability for spring training and potentially beyond is now in question. Pedroia took some time away from the game last season to consider his future after a second straight season was cut short by injuries. He's played just nine games at the big-league level over the last two years. He didn't wind up officially retiring at that time and has been attempting to make a comeback, but this latest setback could wind up forcing him to hang up his cleats for good.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...