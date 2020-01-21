Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Suffers another setback
Pedroia suffered a significant setback with his left knee, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The veteran's availability for spring training and potentially beyond is now in question. Pedroia took some time away from the game last season to consider his future after a second straight season was cut short by injuries. He's played just nine games at the big-league level over the last two years. He didn't wind up officially retiring at that time and has been attempting to make a comeback, but this latest setback could wind up forcing him to hang up his cleats for good.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Joins team for visit•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Stuck in holding pattern•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Contemplating retirement•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moves to 60-day injured list•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be reevaluated Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball: 2B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...