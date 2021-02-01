Pedroia (knee) officially announced his retirement Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Persistent knee troubles made for an unfortunate end to an otherwise excellent career, with Pedroia appearing in just nine games over the last three seasons. He'll retire as a two-time World Series champion, a four-time All Star, a former Rookie of the Year and a former MVP. He'll finish his career with a .299/.365/.439 slash line to go along with his 1,805 hits, 140 homers and 138 steals.
