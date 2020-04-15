Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not ready to stage comeback
Manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that Pedroia (knee) is "not at a point where he's thinking about trying to be ready" to resume training with the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox won't be allowed to get together for workouts until Major League Baseball clears them to do so, but based on Roenicke's comments, it doesn't sound as though Pedroia is a serious candidate to rejoin Boston when training resumes. After appearing in just nine MLB games since 2018 while contending with multiple setbacks with his surgically repaired left knee, the 36-year-old Pedroia looks increasingly more likely to retire rather than resuming his playing career.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Staying home for spring training•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Suffers another setback•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Joins team for visit•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Stuck in holding pattern•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
Top questions about top 100 prospects
The prospect rankings are updated, and Scott White addresses some of the most common questions...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...