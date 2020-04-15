Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not ready to stage comeback

Manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that Pedroia (knee) is "not at a point where he's thinking about trying to be ready" to resume training with the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox won't be allowed to get together for workouts until Major League Baseball clears them to do so, but based on Roenicke's comments, it doesn't sound as though Pedroia is a serious candidate to rejoin Boston when training resumes. After appearing in just nine MLB games since 2018 while contending with multiple setbacks with his surgically repaired left knee, the 36-year-old Pedroia looks increasingly more likely to retire rather than resuming his playing career.