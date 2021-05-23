Rodriguez (5-3) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in four innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.

Rodriguez retired two of the first three batters he faced Sunday, but the Phillies put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning and scored four runs to put the southpaw in line for the loss. Rodriguez earned wins in five of his first six starts this year but has now been charged with three consecutive losses. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Sunday.