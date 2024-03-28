Manager Torey Lovullo said Rodriguez (shoulder) could throw off a mound within the next week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez is still expected to miss several weeks due to his strained left shoulder, but Lovullo said the left-hander's progress has been "very encouraging" so far. A quick return to mound work would make it easier for the Diamondbacks to build him back up quickly, although Rodriguez will likely need to throw a few bullpen sessions before the team starts thinking about a return date.