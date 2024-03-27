Rodriguez threw from 60 feet Tuesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Tuesday marked the first time Rodriguez has thrown since straining his left lat March 19. There is still no clear timeline for a return, but one may emerge as the 30-year-old lefty continues progressing through his rehab program. The Diamondbacks also signed Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal Tuesday, which will allow the team to be more patient with Rodriguez's recovery.