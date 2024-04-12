Rodriguez experienced further tightness in his left shoulder after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks have decided to pause Rodriguez's throwing program as a result of his setback. Manager Torey Lovullo said Rodriguez's no-throw period could last roughly two weeks -- a week longer than the left-hander's last shutdown -- which will almost certainly delay his D-backs debut and keep Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry in the rotation for a little while longer.
