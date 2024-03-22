Rodriguez will begin the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with a strained left lat, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

He suffered the injury during his last Cactus League outing on Tuesday. Rodriguez will be shut down from throwing until he's asymptomatic, so there is no timetable for when he might make his season debut. Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry had been competing for the final spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation, but they now will probably both be needed to start some games.