Rodriguez (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The team needed to free up a spot on its 40-man roster for Logan Allen. Rodriguez is currently shut down after experiencing a setback with his left shoulder last week. He's now not eligible for activation until late May, and a timetable for the southpaw's return remains very much up in the air.
