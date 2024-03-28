Arizona placed Rodriguez (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Rodriguez has been able to resume playing catch since being diagnosed last week with a left shoulder strain, but he's without a clear timeline to make his season debut and will most likely miss beyond the minimum 15 days while recovering from the injury. Arizona recently bolstered its rotation with the signing of Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal, but one of Ryne Nelson or Tommy Henry will likely end up sticking in the rotation as Rodriguez's replacement once Montgomery is fully ramped up and ready to make his Diamondbacks debut.