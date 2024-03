Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the medical staff was "encouraged" after examining Rodriguez (lat) on Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League appearance with left lat tightness and still felt some discomfort while being examined Wednesday, although it wasn't as bad. The pitcher has not undergone an MRI at this point, although that's still possible. The Diamondbacks have not yet ruled Rodriguez out for Opening Day, but a stay on the injured list remains possible even after the positive exam.