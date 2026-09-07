Rodriguez (15-5) notched the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

American League MVP frontrunner Yordan Alvarez took Rodriguez deep in the first inning, but that was all Houston would muster in the scoring department against the hurler. The southpaw has regularly generated quality starts all year long, racking up 18 of them on the year over 29 outings. He'll carry a strong 2.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 128:57 K:BB over 173 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Texas.