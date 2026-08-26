Rodriguez (14-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Cubs, scattering two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks tied Rodriguez's season high, a mark he set Aug. 9, when he began his current four-start win streak. The veteran lefty's 14 wins on the season have him tied for second in the NL behind Cristopher Sanchez's 16 for the Phillies, and since the All-Star break Rodriguez has gone 6-1 in eight outings with a 3.00 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB over 48 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against Philadelphia.

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