Rodriguez (16-7) earned the win Thursday over the Rockies, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Rodriguez did a good job working his way out of danger Thursday, as he held Colorado to just a pair of runs despite dealing with at least one base runner in each of his six innings. It's a nice bounce-back effort from Rodriguez, who was tagged for seven runs over 5.1 frames his last time out against the Yankees. The lefty will finish a strong regular season with a 2.89 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 143:62 K:BB across 32 starts (189.2 innings).