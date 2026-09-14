Rodriguez (15-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

The southpaw surrendered a two-run homer to Corey Seager in the first inning and wasn't his sharpest self Sunday, though a pair of errors in the fifth frame did Rodriguez no favors. The 33-year-old has been consistently solid throughout 2026, posting a 2.62 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 135:58 K:BB across 178.1 innings (30 starts). Rodriguez's next outing is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Yankees.