Rodriguez (14-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss versus the Phillies on Tuesday.

Rodriguez had allowed a total of four runs over 25.2 innings during his four-start winning streak to end August. He had trouble containing a formidable offense, though this was the sixth time in seven starts during which he was able to keep the ball in the yard. Rodriguez is at a 2.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 122:55 K:BB through 167 innings over 28 starts this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Royals.