Rodriguez (15-7) allowed seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Yankees on Friday.

Rodriguez faced some early attrition as the Yankees rattled off five runs in the first inning. He also surrendered solo home runs to Ben Rice and George Lombard before his exit. With a couple of crooked numbers going up over his last two starts, Rodriguez might be running out of magic after an impressive campaign. He's at a 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 140:62 K:BB through 183.2 innings over 31 starts this season. The southpaw is projected to make his last start of the regular season in Colorado.