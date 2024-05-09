Rodriguez is close to being able to begin a throwing program after an MRI on Wednesday showing healing in his left shoulder, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez has been sidelined all season and had to be shut down from throwing in mid-April after he felt renewed tightness in his shoulder. However, it appears the recent period of rest did him some good and he's almost ready to ramp things back up again. The left-hander is still likely at least a month or so away from being able to join the Diamondbacks' rotation.